November 4, 1929 - February 22, 2019
Cecilia Elizabeth Hegedusich passed on to eternal rest on Friday, Feb 22, 2019, at the age of 89 years old.
Ceil was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 4, 1929, to the late John and Katherine Blazo. She attended East High School and graduated in 1947. After graduating from high school, she held bookkeeping and comptometrist positions for Woolworth's and The Isaly Dairy Company.
On Sept. 1, 1951, Ceil married William Hegedusich, and soon after they built a home in the Cornersburg area, where they raised their three children and resided for more than 60 years. She was a devoted wife and mother, and took great pride in her Slovak heritage. Her passions included baking and gardening, and her well- maintained flower beds were always a sight to behold along Kirk Rd. She enjoyed bowling in various leagues and tournaments.
As her children grew up, Ceil reentered the workforce, first as a cashier at K-Mart in Austintown, then as a cashier at the Cornersburg Sparkle. She had a long career there, and was a favorite of the young children because she always handed out lollipops to them. After their children were grown, Bill and Ceil enjoyed traveling, and looked forward to their annual trip to Hawaii, as well as frequent trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Christine Catholic Church, and in her later years she found great joy serving on the parish's bereavement committee.
After the passing of her husband Bill in 2017, Ceil moved to San Antonio, Texas, to be close to family and far from snow. She quickly made friends in her new Brookdale Patriot Heights community and enjoyed being around her grandchildren, and looked forward to the arrival of two new great-granddaughters in the coming weeks and months.
In addition to her parents, Ceil was preceded in death by her husband Bill; sister Veronica Frketich, and brothers Albert, John, Steve, and Edward. She is survived by her daughter Carol Gillingham (Kenneth); sons William (Mary) and David (Mary); grandchildren Kenneth Dan, William, Sarah, and Michael; great-grand children Cooper and Kenneth Dan III; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 5pm at Our Lady of the Atonement Catholic Church in San Antonio. Friends may call starting at 4pm at the church, and a rosary will be recited before mass, starting at 4:40. A memorial service will also be held at St. Christine Catholic Church in Youngstown at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Christine Catholic Church in Youngstown.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 25, 2019