Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Cecilia Roberts
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Gerard's Catholic Church,
1523 Iowa St.,
Cecilia F. Roberts


Cecilia F. Roberts Obituary
November 17, 1927 - April 24, 2019
Cecilia F. Roberts departed this life peacefully on April 24, 2019 at the age of 92. Cecilia was born to Frank and Mary Los on November 17, 1927 in San Antonio, TX. She dedicated 35 years of her life as a teacher guiding the young students of St. Gerard's Catholic Elementary School. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, educator and loyal friend that will be dearly missed.
Cecilia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 31 years Doyle, her parents, and her sister Mary. She is survived by her children Charlotte (Tom) Magott and James (Marilyn) Roberts, nephew Marvin Laskowski, ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Services for Cecilia will begin on Monday April 29, 2019 with a visitation from 6-9 pm to include a 7 pm Rosary at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday April 30, 2019 At St. Gerard's Catholic Church, 1523 Iowa St., at 9 am officiated by Father Shea. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her memory be made to Saint Francis Nursing Home, 630 W. Woodlawn Ave San Antonio, TX.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019
