CECILIA GARZA
Cecilia Garza, age 86 of San Antonio, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home in San Antonio.

Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale with burial in the Garza Cemetery near Rockdale. Visitation is 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.

Cecilia was born February 1, 1934 in Rockdale to Anastacio and Guadalupe (Reyes) Garza. Cecilia worked 30 plus years as a clerical worker with the Civil Service at Kelly Air Force Base. She was very involved in her church, St. John's Berchman, before and after she retired. She briefly taught CCD, was a communion minister and worked in the rectory after she retired. She always stuck to her faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents and four brothers. Surviving are her son, Marcus Revilla; Granddaughter, Gabriella Revilla Allison; Five brothers, Cruz Garza (Refugia), Jim Garza (Sharon), Arthur Garza (Sharon), Joseph Garza (Ruth), and Ruben Garza; Four sisters, Isabel Ortiz, Mary Helen Ortega, Josephine Garza, and Angie Grafe (Stewart); Sister-in-law, Pauline Garza.

The family wants to thank her wonderful provider of 6+ years, Sylvia Guzman.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 22, 2020.
