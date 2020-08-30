On August 18, 2020, Cecilia "Chila" Pantoja Nira, born March 4, 1925, in Nixon, Texas, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family at the age of 95. She is survived by her loving daughters Margie (Benjamin) Shahin, Nancy (Henry) Urenda, and Alice Nira. Her daughters will remember her as a fun, loving and caring Mother who was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren who will also miss their Grandma. She also leaves behind numerous relatives and friends.

Her interests included traveling with family and friends, especially to Las Vegas, playing all type of card games (including poker) with the grandkids, and dancing with the love of her life, her husband Ramon. Her husband Ramon, daughter Rebecca, and two grandchildren preceded her in death.

She was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church for 70 years. The Nira Family thanks the members of Our Lady of Angles for their prayers, visits, and emotional support plus the Embrace Hospice Staff for their compassionate care and medical support.

The family will receive friends for a Visitation on Friday, September 4 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 1214 Stonewall, San Antonio, TX, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Facial coverings are required at all times.

Flowers may be sent to Funeraria del Angel Trevino – 226 Cupples Road 78237.

On Saturday, September 5, at 10:00 am, Mass will be celebrated for the dearly departed at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church followed by a procession to San Jose Burial Park, 8235 Mission Road, San Antonio, TX for the interment.