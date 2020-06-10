Cecilia R. Casiano, daughter of late Joe L. Casiano, was called home to be with our Lord on June 6, 2020 at the age of 55.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; Hilario and Adela Casiano, Samuel B. Rivas and Eloisa L. Rivas.

She is survived by her mother Mary Frances R. Gonzalez, step-father Francisco E. Gonzalez, brothers Frank Edward Gonzalez, Samuel R. (Melissa) Gonzalez, Moses R. Gonzalez, uncle Joe L. Rivas, nephews Frankie, Lesston, Samuel, Noah C. Gonzalez, cousins Thomas A. Rivas, Samuel A. Rivas, Eloisa A. Rivas, Aracely A. Rivas, Jody Foster and her loving dog Shadow. Cecilia was very independent although she was born with heart problems she always followed doctor's orders. She attended nursing aid training and volunteered at Wilford Hall. Cecilia is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held at San Antonio Mortuary 703 Palo Alto Rd. 78211 on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 2:30-8:30PM with a rosary to be recited at 7:00PM. On Friday, June 12, 2020 visitation will be from 8:00-9:15AM with a mass to follow at 10:00AM at St. Leo's Catholic Church interment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Floresville.