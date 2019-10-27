Home

MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
7955 Real Rd.
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
7955 Real Rd.
San Antonio, TX
Cecilia V. Geyer


1926 - 2019
Cecilia V. Geyer passed away October 23, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born November 22, 1926 to Francisco & Juliana Villalobos in San Antonio, Texas. She is survived by beloved husband, Raymond Geyer; son, Abel Saenz; two granddaughters; siblings, Rosalie Trimble and Jesse Villalobos; and numerous family and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday October 29, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church (7955 Real Rd. San Antonio, Texas). Viewing begins at 9 AM, Rosary at 10:30 AM with Mass and burial to follow. To leave a note for the family, visit www.meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019
