|
|
Cecilia V. Geyer passed away October 23, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born November 22, 1926 to Francisco & Juliana Villalobos in San Antonio, Texas. She is survived by beloved husband, Raymond Geyer; son, Abel Saenz; two granddaughters; siblings, Rosalie Trimble and Jesse Villalobos; and numerous family and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday October 29, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church (7955 Real Rd. San Antonio, Texas). Viewing begins at 9 AM, Rosary at 10:30 AM with Mass and burial to follow. To leave a note for the family, visit www.meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019