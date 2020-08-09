1/2
Celia (Guzman) Chavez
1928 - 2020
Celia Guzman Chavez Born March 22, 1928 to Guillermo Casillas Guzman and Angelita Casias Guzman and died August 1, 2020 at age 92 after a short illness.

She was the oldest of eight children and preceded in death by her husband Jesus Velasco Chavez. She is survived by her sons Jesse (Linda) and Armando Chavez; daughters Celia Acosta (Richard), Rosie Lopez (Henry dec.) Maria Ruiz (Roberto), Diana Alvarez (Dan dec.), Lucy Flores (Adolph), Joyce Clark, and Noemi Wallace (Joseph); 23 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. To her family she was known as Nano and was most famous for outworking anyone on any day. She was the backbone of her large and close family who loved and cherished her to the end of her prosperous life. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Espada/Cabrini Guadalupanas, VFW Post 4815, Crusillistas and with her family participated in giving ACTS mini retreats and in Family in Christ ministries. Her life is an example to all of how our elders can add value and love to our families.

Rosary will begin on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Holy Name Catholic Church with a mass to follow at 12:00 p.m.

A private interment will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Service
12:00 PM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
