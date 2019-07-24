|
10/08/1919 - 07/19/2019
Celia Lopez Espinoza was born October 8, 1919 in Karnes County, Texas to Donato and Catarina Lopez. She graduated from Rio Grande City High School in 1937. She married Antonio Espinoza in 1943, and went to work at Kelly Field as a journeyman aircraft mechanic until her retirement in 1985. She was a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother and a friend. She was a devout Christian, having been a member of the Lutheran Church since 1949. Celia is survived by her daughters, Lydia, Marisa and son-in-law, David; grand- children Sean and Lauren; great-granddaughter Acacia; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Tony; her parents, sister Ore; her brother Donato, her sister Ernestina, her grandson Laurence and his wife, Cynthia. The family thanks the staff at Guiding Light Hospice and Coronado Stone Oak for their loving care. In lieu of Flowers, the family requests that donations be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 25th at Roy Akers Funeral Home - 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 - from 6PM to 8PM. Funeral Service will take place on Friday, July 26th at 10AM at the funeral chapel, and a Funeral Procession will depart for burial at San Fernando Cemetery III - 1735 Cupples Rd. 78226 - at the conclusion of the service.
Published in Express-News on July 24, 2019