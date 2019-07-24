Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Celia Espinoza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celia Lopez Espinoza


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Celia Lopez Espinoza Obituary
10/08/1919 - 07/19/2019
Celia Lopez Espinoza was born October 8, 1919 in Karnes County, Texas to Donato and Catarina Lopez. She graduated from Rio Grande City High School in 1937. She married Antonio Espinoza in 1943, and went to work at Kelly Field as a journeyman aircraft mechanic until her retirement in 1985. She was a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother and a friend. She was a devout Christian, having been a member of the Lutheran Church since 1949. Celia is survived by her daughters, Lydia, Marisa and son-in-law, David; grand- children Sean and Lauren; great-granddaughter Acacia; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Tony; her parents, sister Ore; her brother Donato, her sister Ernestina, her grandson Laurence and his wife, Cynthia. The family thanks the staff at Guiding Light Hospice and Coronado Stone Oak for their loving care. In lieu of Flowers, the family requests that donations be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 25th at Roy Akers Funeral Home - 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 - from 6PM to 8PM. Funeral Service will take place on Friday, July 26th at 10AM at the funeral chapel, and a Funeral Procession will depart for burial at San Fernando Cemetery III - 1735 Cupples Rd. 78226 - at the conclusion of the service.
Published in Express-News on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
Download Now