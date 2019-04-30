|
April 29, 2019
Cesar D. Cepeda, age 88 years, entered rest on April 29, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He is preceded in death by his wife Isabel F. Cepeda and his parents, Luciano and Eustolia Doria Cepeda, and is survived by his daughters, Olivia Dominguez (Rudy), Sandra Carney (Roger), and Lucilla Reyna (Francisco),
grandchildren, Vivian Robles, Rudy Dominguez Jr., Michael Dominguez, Roger Carney Jr.,Francisco Reyna III, and Alex Reyna.
Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm at Alamo Funeral Chapels on Thursday May 2, 2019 with a rosary to begin at 7:00 pm.
The funeral service will be held at Alamo Funeral Chapels on Friday May 3, 2019 at 10:00 am with interment to be at San Fernando Cemetery #2.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 30, 2019