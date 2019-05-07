Home

Sneed Funeral Chapel
201 East 3rd St
Lampasas, TX 76550
(512) 556-1183
April 17, 1933 - May 4, 2019
C. G. "Corky" Richardson, 86 of Lampasas, Texas died Saturday May 4, 2019 at Rollins Brook Community Hospital (Advent Health) Lampasas.

He was born April 17, 1933 in Somerset, Texas to parents John Clyde Richardson and Ola Jane (Gray) Richardson. Corky grew up in Somerset.

He is survived by his Wife, Dorothy Richardson Sons; Greg Richardson (Meret)
Mike Richardson (Kay)
Daughter, Molly Maples (Clifford) Sister, Geraldine Carrington (Pete)
9 Grandchildren
10 Great-grandchildren

Corky was preceded in death by his parents, by brother, J.K. Richardson

Funeral service will be Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Fellowship. Burial will be Thursday May 9, 2019 at Bexar County Cemetery near Somerset, TX at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers you may give to , Rollins Brook Community Hospital or church of your choice.


Sneed Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Published in Express-News on May 7, 2019
