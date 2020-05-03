CHARLENE B. MYERS
1928 - 2020
Charlene Myers, daughter of Francis Xavier and Eva Wimmer Bellon, was born October 1, 1928, in Roosevelt, Utah, the descendent of Mormon pioneers. She graduated from high school at 15 and, at 17, bravely moved with her sister Louise to San Francisco with $50 and a bus ticket. Charlene stayed in California for 2 years before returning home and marrying Ralph Harrison. His work in the oil industry brought them to San Antonio and she never left. Ralph died in 1969. Charlene married Jack Myers in 1976 and together they traveled, completed 253 10K Volksmarches, and served for 12 years in the Houston and San Antonio LDS Temples. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Harrison; sisters, Shanna Moore, Carol Lagerstedt and Louise Mehner; and brother Doral Bellon. She is survived by husband of 43 years, John William Myers and his four children, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren; brothers, Arvin Bellon, Arlin Bellon, and Drew Bellon; daughters, Pamela King (Michael) and Deborah Harrison (Bruce Kemph); five granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Humanitarian Services c/o LDS Philanthropies, 1450 N. University Ave, Provo, UT 84604. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com


Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.
