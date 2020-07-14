Sister Charlene Wedelich, CDP, entered eternal life on July 10, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born on January 2, 1933 in Houston, Texas. She was one of four children born to Henry F. and Hilda (Funke) Wedelich. Her baptismal name was Patricia Ann.She answered God's call to become a Sister of Divine Providence on September 12, 1955 and professed first vows on June 22, 1957. Sister Charlene was a bridge builder who believed life was about connecting with others, helping others bond and unite with each other and with God their Creator. Her energetic contribution to the mission of Jesus was multi-faceted.Sister Charlene's inner calling to listen and absorb another person's story made her a friend to many and a great leader. She was a present-day role model for women religious, and a promoter and voice of women's rights and abilities through her years as a teacher, as a member of her congregation's formation of new members ministry and in her subsequent ministries and numerous organizational roles in both the ecclesial and civic communities. She served her congregation as Superior General for two four-year terms. She unselfishly gave of herself and her time to women and men religious during her 12 years as Co-Vicar and 11 years as Vicar for Religious in the Archdiocese of San Antonio. She returned to her congregation to serve as the Director of Mission Support and as of six years ago, Coordinator of Donor Relations.Sister Charlene earned a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities, the University of St. Thomas, Houston, Texas; a Master of Arts in Theology, St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana; additional graduate studies at Our Lady of the Lake University, St. Mary's University, Oblate School of Theology, San Antonio, Texas, and the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. She was awarded the degree of Doctor of Humanities Honoris Causa by Our Lady of the Lake University in 1973.Of all her many accomplishments, she was most proud of being the co-coordinator with Msgr. Lawrence Stuebben of the 1987 visit of Pope John Paul II to San Antonio. She was the only woman to hold this position for the entire United States visit. She received the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Award, Member of the Papal Household in 1988.

Funeral Mass is Thursday, July 16, at 1:00 p.m. in Sacred Heart Chapel, Our Lady of the Lake Convent. Seating is limited, safety precautions will be observed. Call 210-587-1152 to register.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619.

