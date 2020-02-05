Home

More Obituaries for CHARLES WIDEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES ABBEY WIDEMAN

CHARLES ABBEY WIDEMAN Obituary

Charles Abbey Wideman went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 83 years. Although our hearts ache for his presence, we take comfort knowing he is with God. Charles Abbey Wideman (Charlie) was born on June 22, 1936 in S.A. TX. to Charles Newton Wideman and Howard Louise (Abbey) Wideman. SERVICES Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Service will begin at 12:00 P M. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 5, 2020
