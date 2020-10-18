1/1
CHARLES ALAN FERGUSON
Charles Alan Ferguson, JD, CLU, FLMI, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 10, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Mr. Ferguson was born in Fulton, Missouri to Hazel and Charles Ferguson. He graduated from Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, Texas in 1962—with a B.A. in English and Spanish. He was president of his Phi Gamma Delta fraternity the year he graduated. After attending SMU's School of Law and receiving his law degree, he went immediately to work for the San Antonio law firm of Mc Gown, McClanahan and Hamner. Three and ½ years later, he was named as Assistant General Counsel for GPM Life Insurance Company, where he would serve in various capacities, and where he was ultimately promoted to Senior Vice President and Senior Corporate Counsel. He worked at GPM Life for more than 50 years.

Mr. Ferguson was an active sports enthusiast, an avid runner, tennis, racquetball and handball player throughout his life. He was also a loyal fan of the San Antonio Spurs, holding season tickets for more than four decades.

He is survived by his wife, Janill Greenwood Ferguson, his sister Jane O'dell of California, his daughter Stacy C. Ferguson, son Scot Alan Ferguson (wife Crystal Ferguson), son Alan C. Ferguson, daughter Jennifer L. Ferguson, stepson, Donald L. Greenwood, Jr, (wife Tami L. Greenwood), grandsons Andrew Ferguson (wife Lauren Ferguson), C. Armando Ferguson, James Ferguson and Liam Ferguson, granddaughters, Amy Ferguson and Gracie Ferguson and two great grandsons, Caleb Ferguson and Aran Ferguson. He was loved by all.

A viewing will be held at Alamo City Christian Fellowship Church (South Entrance), located at 6500 IH-35, San Antonio, Texas 78218, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Mission City Church (formerly known as Castle Hills First Baptist Church, in the Student Center, 2220 NW Military Highway, San Antonio, Texas 78213.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
