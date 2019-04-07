September 7, 1948 - March 29, 2019

Charles Albert Rubiola passed away peacefully in San Antonio, Texas on March 29, 2019 at Brookdale Nursing Facility. He valiantly fought lung cancer for over a year never having relinquished hope that he would vanquish it. Charles attended St. Mary's University and Law School. Charles practiced law for over 40 years, his passion was his law practice helping people, as he wanted everyone to have a fair chance. Charles other passion was being with his nephew, James and fishing, gardening, appreciating classical music, and playing with his great-nieces. He is pre-deceased by his father, Charles Albert Rubiola, his mother Elsie Biasiolli Rubiola, and his brother-in-law, Edward Steves, III. He is survived by his sisters, Claire Rubiola Steves and Cheryl Rubiola Sheets (Gary); nephews, James Bitter Steves (Jessica), Andrew Sheets (Jamie); niece Jennifer Sheets; and great-nieces, Virginia Steves and Joella Steves. Many thanks to all his doctors, particularly Dr. James Vosberg, Dr. Charles P. Andrews, Dr. Ronald Drengler and the Brookdale Nursing Facility and Brookdale Hospice. The Memorial Service honoring his life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at Porter Loring Mortuary on McCullough.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Building Fund, 4603 St. John's Way, San Antonio, TX 78229, The Ecumenical Center for Education, Counseling, Grief and Health 8310 Ewing Halsell, San Antonio, TX 78229 or the .



