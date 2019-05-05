|
July 29, 1929 - April 30, 2019
Charles A. Schrade died unexpectedly on April 30, 2019 of a heart attack.
He was born to Lois Beard Schrade and Carl Albert Schrade July 29, 1929 in Port Arthur, Texas.
He attended schools in Karnes City and South San, graduating from the latter in 1946. He graduated from Trinity University, where he met the love of his life, Bettie Rust Grona. They were married June 16, 1951.
Charles taught at Burbank High School for 37 years and at the San Antonio College Evening Division for 26 years. He also taught summer schools at Brackenridge, Edison, and Jefferson. He was the proud recipient of the Freedom's Foundation at Valley Forge Teacher's Medal. He served two years in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.
Some of Charles' hobbies included gardening, reading, and working in the yard. Charles loved to grow tomatoes and share them with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife Bettie, sons Robert (wife Connie), Jimmy (wife Susan), sisters-in- law Anita Schrade, Mary Lou Yakey, Patsy Grona, brother-in- law Bill Grona, granddaughters Melissa Schrade, Emily Groves (husband Dustin), great-grand daughter Brenna Schrade, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Lois and Carl Schrade and brother Bill Schrade.
Charles has donated his body to the University of Texas Health Science Center, so that his "teaching" will continue after his death.
Charles was a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, great uncle, cousin, friend, and teacher to so many. We thank you Charles for all of the great things you taught so many of us and for all of the advice, guidance, kindness, laughter, love, sense of humor, support, and wisdom you gave us for all of these years. We love you, miss you, and will always cherish the time we had together.
In lieu of flowers, if you feel so inclined, please buy a book and donate it to the Burbank High School Library.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Charles will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church, 1300 Wiltshire Ave., San Antonio, Tx on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019