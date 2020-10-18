Charles Allbritton went to be with his Lord October 13, 2020. Born November 12, 1931, to William and Edna Allbritton in Dallas, Texas. An honor student at Ferris High School, an outstanding athlete receiving varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball while serving as team captain in all three sports.

Charles graduated from Baylor University in 1953. Served two years in the US Army stationed at White Sands, New Mexico. Returning home to Waxahachie, Texas, he met and married the love of his life Mary C. Smith. They were married 60 years until Mary's passing in May 2017. He remained devoted to her until his passing and they have now been reunited in Heaven.

Charles worked for Sinclair and Atlantic Richfield Oil companies and completed his career as a high school marketing teacher at Holmes High School in the Northside Independent School District.

Charles was a deacon at First Baptist Church San Antonio. A devout family man, strong in faith of his Savior, he now rests eternally in the arms of Jesus.

SERVICES

Visitation will be from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. on Thursday 10/22/20 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Service will begin at 10:00 am Friday 10/23/20 at First Baptist Church of San Antonio, 515 McCullough. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mission Burial Park North.