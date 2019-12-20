|
|
Charles Arthur Fiske, aged 82, passed peacefully at his home in Chireno, Texas on December 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Campbell Fiske; 5 children Julie Fiske, Sarah Elliot, Merry Anderson, Laura Fiske and Terran Fiske; his sister Alene Winton; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brothers Ormel Fiske and Harold Fiske.
Charles was born on November 6, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas at the Robert B. Green Hospital to Moses Wales Fiske and Ruth Lea Fiske. After serving a stint as a land surveyor, he joined the San Antonio Police Department in 1960 and faithfully served on the force for 35 years, retiring at the rank of Captain on January 1, 1996. During his tenure he successfully completed the officer's course at Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy. He was also a member of the United States Navy Reserve. Charles was a dedicated husband and loving father; he was faithful and loyal to his family and friends. He liked working outdoors with his cattle, having a good chuckle, and playing the occasional game of chance. He will be deeply missed.
Visitation is Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Home at 5400 North St, Nacogdoches, TX from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at Upper Chireno Cemetery at 11 a.m. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in his name be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 20, 2019