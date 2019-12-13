Home

Holt & Holt Funeral Home
319 E. San Antonio Avenue
Boerne, TX 78006
(830) 249-9128
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Holt & Holt Funeral Home
319 E. San Antonio Avenue
Boerne, TX 78006
Charles Bentley Obituary

Charles Bentley, 59, of Boerne passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Holt & Holt Funeral Home in Boerne.

Charles Ronald Bentley was born on August 28, 1960 in San Antonio to Jerome and Patricia Bentley. He was a member of St. Benedict's Parish and graduated from Sam Houston High School. With his wife Catherine, Charlie owned and operated the Longbranch Saloon in Boerne. He will be deeply missed, and remembered by family and friends for his accomplished craftsmanship, dedication, adventurous spirit, entertaining wit, beautiful smile, and most of all, his really big heart.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Catherine Bentley; his stepson, James Orr (Jendi); his parents, Jerome and Patricia Bentley; his grandchildren, Natasha Orr, Alexandra Orr, and Jase Edwards; his sister, Barbara Hand (Darryl); his brothers, John Bentley (Pat) and Michael Bentley (Deana); his father-in-law, Charles Lianza; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Charlie was preceded in death by his step-daughter, Andrea Edwards.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.holtfh.com.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 13, 2019
