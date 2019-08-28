|
November 9, 1924 - August 23, 2019
Colonel Charles "Charlie" Berkey of San Antonio, Texas passed away August 23, 2019 at the age of 94. Charlie was born in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia but considered San Antonio his home, having attended Thomas Jefferson High School there. After graduating from the Officers Candidate School, Charlie served in WWII, stationed in Tokyo, Japan serving under General MacArthur. In 1952, Charlie obtained an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin, specializing in Industrial Management. His college accomplishments included: Silver Medallion from the Chancellor's Council, member of the management staff, the interfraternity council, a Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) member, Daily Texas' "Man of the Week", student representative of the business school, and was involved in the Texas Cowboys UT chapter. Charlie was also the Fiji corresponding secretary and IFC representative. His professional career began at the Dallas Procter & Gamble plant, spanning thirty-five years. He saw success in several divisions, including company recruitment, and received the 1977 Outstanding Humanitarian Contributions and Superior Achievement presented by the National Career Centers-USA division.
Charlie enjoyed golfing, playing in many of the member/guest tournaments at Cincinnati's Clovernook Country Club and Greenville, N.C.'s Brook Valley Country Club, where he served as President of the Men's Association. Upon retirement, Charlie went back to his Texas roots, and San Antonio. He reacquainted with Betty "Beany" Nessly, who he knew in high school and college, they married in 1990. Beany and Charlie enjoyed travelling, working on community projects, attending UT alumni events -including Texas Exes, and UT football games. They were active in many organizations as well as members of First Presbyterian Church, where Charlie was a bible study leader. Charlie never forgot his appreciation to the University of Texas. He continued to stay very active in various associations including: The Littlefield Society, Ex Students Association, President's Association, Century Club, Sigma Iota Epsilon, Cowboy Alumni Board life member, the San Antonio chapter of the Texas Exes Longhorn Club, the Longhorn Foundation, the Eyes of Texas Scholarship and Foundations committee, as well as his involvement in the Fiji's which included 2000 Chairman of the Host Committee and the President of the House Corporation in the 90s. He was also the winner of the Fiji's Certificate of Appreciation for the Archons for Outstanding Service to the fraternity. Charles Berkey is survived by his daughters, Dawn Alison Berkey and Tara Berkey Cobb; as well as his step-sons, George Livesay and John Livesay. Charlie was the proud grandfather of Mario Rosales, Andreas Rosales, Nicholas Berkey, Catherine Berkey McClanahan, Chloe Parker Cobb, and Sullivan Hutton Cobb. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Rev. Scott Simpson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Interfaith Welcome Coalition (ICW). Check Donations: Send check to 300 Bushnell, San Antonio, 78212.
