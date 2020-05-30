Charles C. Lianza, Jr., 91, of Boerne passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Holt & Holt Funeral Home in Boerne.He was born on November 30, 1928 in San Antonio, to Charles C. Lianza and Isabel Huntress Lianza. He was the third of six living children. He married Mary Jane DuBose on February 26, 1952, and together they had four children.Chuck attended Little Flower Catholic School and graduated from Fox Tech High School in San Antonio. Following his service in the United States Army, he became an accomplished civil servant, who was employed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas his entire career. After retiring, he continued working at different jobs that interested him such as, being a Census Taker and Dollywood Employee. He spent most of his time at Camp Alzafar, as he was very involved in his Masonic Lodge and the Shrine. As an avid poker player and gambler, he loved nothing more than his local poker games, or any gambling excursion – and he was very good at it! He also loved good food and dining out.He is survived by his children, Catherine Lianza Bentley, Charles C. (Bo) Lianza, III, and Teresa (Susie) Lianza Norman; his sister, Kathleen Lianza; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Jane DuBose Lianza; his daughter, Mary Margaret (Margie) Lianza Shaw; and his granddaughter, Andrea Orr Edwards.The family would like to express gratitude towards his long-time trusted physician, Dr. Bradley Keyser.Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.holtfh.com.
Published in Express-News on May 30, 2020.