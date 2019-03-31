|
|
August 17, 1931 - March 17, 2019
Charles Calvin Nave, of Windcrest TX, passed from this earth on March 17, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born August 17, 1931 to William and Elizabeth Nave in Point Pleasant New Jersey. After excelling at baseball during his high school years, Charles enlisted in the US Navy. While there, he enjoyed his work with the Navy's "Blue Angels." His tour of duty took him to all corners of the globe.
In his civilian world, Charles wore many hats. He was not afraid to open his own business if he thought someone needed his services. Charles stayed active with his hobbies up until his passing. He could be found often at his ranch or down enjoying the breeze at the Texas coast, or just surfing the web looking for that "Special Buy".
Charles is survived by his son Gary (Kim); Step Daughter Cindy (Manny); five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister Betty; and great family friend Chris.
There will be a "Celebration of Life" for Charles at the Windcrest Civic Center on April 13th starting at 11:30am. The address is 9310 Jim Seal Drive, Windcrest Tx 78239 please come and share your favorite story of Charles. "May Charles find comfort in the arms of an angel."
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019