Charles D. Toepperwein, age 79, passed away peacefully on June 30 at his home in Hondo, TX.

He was born on Feb. 18, 1941 in Leon Springs to Max C. Toepperwein & Lottie (Schwarz) Toepperwein. He was a 1958 graduate of Northside High. He married Lorelei Bartholomew on March 13, 1959. They raised 3 beautiful children and enjoyed 61 happy years of marriage.He was a member of the Plumbers' Pipefitters Union where he worked as a pipefitter for 42 years. He was a true craftsman and showed his love through his work.

He loved building playhouses for his granddaughters, trailers, making sausage and later building his home and barn in Hondo. He loved the outdoors from hunting in Colorado, hauling racing pigeons, raising cattle and being involved in the Brush Party Hunting Club.Charles is preceded in death by his parents and brother Max A. Toepperwein and is survived by his wife Lori, sons Dwayne (Suzy), Ty (Traci), his daughter Cissy (Benje). Grandchildren, Sommer (Tyler), Travis, Tate, Taryl, Dustin, Chrissy and Baylor. Great grandchildren, Tilden and Dylan. Siblings, Joanne, William (Ann), Hugh, Harry (Carilyn), and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to say a SPECIAL Thank you to Kindred Hospice for the care that our Beloved Papa received.The family also extends their sincere gratitude to the loyal family members that showed love and support during his battle with Alzheimer's.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, there will be a small private graveside service for the immediate family, with a celebration of life at a later date.