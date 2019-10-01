|
Charles Uhlig, beloved and cherished husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many, went to be with the Lord on September 30, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Charles was born July 28, 1929 in San Antonio to Bruno and Rose Uhlig. Charles grew up in San Antonio and went to St. Mary's parochial school. He moved to Poth and lived with relatives because he missed so much school due to the muddy roads. He went to high school in Poth, working part time jobs in town, all while playing football, basketball and track. He worked at the Poth bank as a janitor, ran the movie reel at the local theatre and worked at the dry goods store in Poth. Charles worked at The First National Bank of Poth from the mid 40's for over 30 years where he rose to become Senior Vice President and then joined the Floresville Bank where he worked until his retirement. He met Edna Pawelek, his future wife of 64 years at a basketball game in which she was playing for Falls City. Charles and Edna were married on November 11, 1954 in Cestohowa.He served in the US Army from 1945 to 1946 and was in the reserves for many years and left as Chief Warrant Officer. Charles was on the Board of Directors of the Poth Bank, was on the Poth School Board, the Poth Volunteer Fire Department, Board Member of the Floresville Hospital District, Secretary of the Poth Athletic Association, little league baseball coach, member of many other organizations. He also served as a Assistant Boy Scout Master for several years. He was active in the Blessed Sacrament parish on the church council, a lector, an usher, and a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 70 years and treasurer for many years. Charles' family was everything to him. He attended all of his sons' football, baseball and basketball games throughout their school years and enjoyed many after game celebrations at their home. His grandchildren meant the world to him and he was their greatest supporter. He loved raising cattle, bird hunting, fishing and bullfrogging with his family at the ranch outside Poth. His passion was to go to the ranch and watch the excitement and joy his children and grandchildren had catching fish. Charles is preceded in death by his mother and father, Rose and Bruno Uhlig, his brothers, Edward and Joe Uhlig and his son Donnie. He is survived by his wife, Edna, his sister Rose Marie, his sons, Greg and his daughters, Stephanie and Rachel, his daughter in law, Angela Uhlig, son Gary and wife Cheree, their children, Michael, Matthew, Marshall, Donnie's wife Mary, and two children Megan and Stephen and son Douglas and his wife Nancy and his daughters Ashley, and Kaeley. Also, great grandchildren, Aaron, Sophia, Jacob, Skylar, Trenton, Carson, and Marivette; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Jose Perez, and all the other Doctors for their extraordinary care and unlimited compassion for Dad. They truly worked miracles over the years. The family also expresses their heartfelt gratitude to Grace Rocha.Charles left the world better than he found it, touching many peoples' lives including co-workers and many others. He always supported his family in every way he could. He always greeted people with a big warm smile, and felt a need to always keep the peace and never argue. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 pm Thursday, October 3rd, at Vinyard Funeral Home, Poth, and after 7:30 pm, Thursday, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Poth followed by a Rosary at 8:00 pm. The funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, October 4th at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Poth with burial following at the Blessed Sacrament Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connally Memorial Medical Center, 499 10th Street, Floresville, Texas 78114.