Charles Daniel Whitehead passed away May 11, 2020 in San Antonio during a brief hospital stay associated with his treatment for multiple myeloma. Chuck was known and admired by many in his capacity as a son, brother, husband, talented artist, and friend.Chuck was a native San Antonian, born February 2, 1950 to parents Wesley Keith Whitehead and Mary Ann Catherine Christilles Whitehead. He was one of seven children and became the eldest when his older brother Wayne Thomas passed away at a young age.Chuck lived his whole life in San Antonio, joking that he never managed to achieve escape velocity. He graduated from St. Mary Magdalen School and was part of the first graduating class of Antonian High School. He went on to attend Trinity University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in fine arts. While at the university, he met his future wife, Becky Hanson, a fellow fine arts major, who would become his life partner of 47 years. Chuck and Becky were married in Trinity's Margarite B. Parker Chapel by Rev. Raymond Judd in April of 1973.Unlike some art graduates, Chuck and Becky carved out successful life-long careers in their major field of study. Chuck first applied his artistic talent to arranging displays at Montgomery Ward department store before being offered a job as a graphic designer for The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Following 21 years at the Health Science Center, he accepted a position at Biodynamic Research Corporation, re-creating drawn images of vehicle accidents used in court cases. He served in that capacity for another two decades before retiring. He also continued to do freelance design and calligraphy work.In his spare time, Chuck enjoyed painting in watercolor and oil, and was a talented musician on both guitar and flute. He and Becky enjoyed traveling by car to west Texas, New Mexico, Canada and other destinations where they would camp and hike. They continued taking classes and learning new things throughout their marriage. In recent years, Chuck had joined the San Antonio Zen Center and was trying his hand at meditation.Chuck was predeceased by his parents, his older brother Wayne Thomas, and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife as well as by siblings Miles Keith Whitehead and wife, Sylvie; Constance Ann Smith and husband, David; William Brian Whitehead and wife Margaret; Robert Childs Whitehead and wife, Ann; and James Winfred Whitehead and wife, Janice. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many close friends from his school and work days as well as his beloved dog, Lily.Chuck maintained a positive attitude as he underwent numerous therapies for his condition over several years, and his family is grateful for the dedicated care provided by Dr. Joseph Holahan and all the staff at the START Center for Cancer Care.Prior to his passing, Chuck decided that he liked the idea of a green, natural burial, and was interred in that manner at Countryside Memorial Park in La Vernia, Texas on May 14. He would have appreciated any remembrances to the International Myeloma Foundation, The San Antonio Zen Center, or the charity of your choice.
Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.