Charles Dee Moore, born May 12,1945, in Comfort, TX, was called home Aug. 19 after battling COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, Paula, daughters Edna and Sarah, son William, and adopted son Christopher, daughter-in-law Letitia, son-in-law James, and grandsons Cutter and Christopher. He is survived by five brothers, Virgil and wife Janice, George and wife Janice, Paul, Yancy and wife Kelly, and Arthur and wife Marsha, as well as sister-in-law, Joyce. His brother, John, preceded him in death.

Charles was a master carpenter and the super for various home builders. He used these skills to put himself and his first wife through college. He obtained a B.S. in Agriculture with minors in Biology, Chemistry, and Animal Husbandry. He was a certified surveyor and soil tester for Texas, as well as a certified Special Education Teacher. He was a farmer and cattle raiser at heart. He loved his family, country, and teaching. He will be missed and remembered by all.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FUMC of Luling, or the Parkinson's Society. A memorial service will be held Nov.7, @1pm at First United Methodist Church in Luling, @703 E. Bowie ST.