1/1
CHARLES DEE MOORE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Dee Moore, born May 12,1945, in Comfort, TX, was called home Aug. 19 after battling COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, Paula, daughters Edna and Sarah, son William, and adopted son Christopher, daughter-in-law Letitia, son-in-law James, and grandsons Cutter and Christopher. He is survived by five brothers, Virgil and wife Janice, George and wife Janice, Paul, Yancy and wife Kelly, and Arthur and wife Marsha, as well as sister-in-law, Joyce. His brother, John, preceded him in death.

Charles was a master carpenter and the super for various home builders. He used these skills to put himself and his first wife through college. He obtained a B.S. in Agriculture with minors in Biology, Chemistry, and Animal Husbandry. He was a certified surveyor and soil tester for Texas, as well as a certified Special Education Teacher. He was a farmer and cattle raiser at heart. He loved his family, country, and teaching. He will be missed and remembered by all.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FUMC of Luling, or the Parkinson's Society. A memorial service will be held Nov.7, @1pm at First United Methodist Church in Luling, @703 E. Bowie ST.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved