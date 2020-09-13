1/1
CHARLES DOUGLAS "JR" WILLIAMS
Charles Douglas "JR" Williams passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020, with his loving wife by his side.

He spent a career in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Master Sargent. He then completed a second career as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He was also a lifetime member of the San Antonio Livestock Expedition, Livestock Committee.

He is survived by his wife, Terri L Rabb Williams; daughter, Victoria Jordan; son, David Williams; and seven grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary North on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

FUNERAL SERVICE

FRIDAY,

SEPTEMBER 18, 2020

12:30 P.M.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

Rev. Otis I. Mitchell will be officiating and eulogy will be by Rev. Shaun D. Rabb, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

Masks are required for attendees. The service will be live streamed on the online obituary at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
