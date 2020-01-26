|
Charles "Charlie" Dwight Wehling, 63, was born on June 11, 1956 to parents, Carl Duane and Geraldine Marie (Dennis)Wehling in San Antonio. He passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2020 in Corpus Christi.
He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School('74) and Hallmark Aeronautical Institute('92); and obtained his pilots license.
Charles was a member of MENSA and a true outdoorsman; although an avid hunter, he preferred "shooting" with a camera.
He is survived by his children, Charles "Chuck" Dennis and Georgia Rae (Wehling); their mother, Julia M. Kalvelage (Wehling); sisters, Kathleen Sue Wehling and Melanie Jane McCaughan(James); and nephew, Wesley Wehling McCaughan.
Charles is preceded in death by his brother, Mark Lynn Wehling; and parents, "Mimi and Papa Carl".
A private celebration of life will be held at Canyon Lake on February 1, 2020.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020