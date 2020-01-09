|
Charles E. Barnes went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in 2020.
After graduating with a bachelor of science in Pharmacy. Charles managed pharmacies for Sommers Drug Stores and Physicians Plaza Pharmacy. He served as president of the Capital Area Pharmacists Association in 1967 and of the Bexar County Pharmacists Association in 1976. In 1987, he was selected as Bexar County Pharmacist of the Year and in 1988 as Texas Pharmacist of the Year and also received the prestigious Bowl of Hygeia award. He loved teaching students the art and science of compounding pharmaceuticals. In 1990 he was selected Preceptor of the Year by the UT College of Pharmacy Alumni Association.
He is survived by his beloved wife Sandra, daughters Velma Fitzpatrick, of Georgetown, and Suzanne Richman
(husband Howard), of San Saba, son Charles Barnes (wife Mary Beth), of Dripping Springs, Texas; grandchildren Farah, John David, Michelle, Ashley, and Christopher. He is also survived by his sister Betty Reeves ( husband Elmo) of Waxahachie, his sister-in-law Mary Stuman of Boerne
For a full obituary, please see www.MissionParks.com
Published in Express-News on Jan. 9, 2020