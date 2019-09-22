|
|
December 19, 1921 - September 16, 2019
After 97 well-lived years, Charles E. Merkelz passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019. Born in 1921, of immigrant parents, he had a typical Depression- era working-class upbringing: everything was scarce, nothing was wasted. Scrounge. Scrimp. Fix. Save. And above all: Work. Work harder & smarter than everyone else. As a teenager, Charles worked odd jobs to help out, bicycled the Illinois countryside with friends when he could get away. Always on the go, his work ethic and drive served him well throughout his life.
At age 20, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving at the air base at Hondo, Texas. At 21 he met his beloved wife, Olga, in San Antonio, at a USO Valentine's Day Dance. They married 18 months later, moving up to Illinois after war's end. Charles found work in maintenance at an Admiral Radio assembly plant, a job he absolutely loved, being the "natural engineer" he was: setting up production lines, building custom jigs, repairing tools & equipment. Contracting polio at age 28 did not slow him down for long: barely able to walk, he moved back to a warmer climate (San Antonio) and found work selling mops door-to-door, to exercise his weakened legs. One year later, he started work as an electrician at Kelly AFB, transferred to Material Management, eventually retiring from Kelly at age 55 with nearly 30 years combined service. Being "retired" did not mean he stopped working, though. Charlie had started running ten years earlier, and made handcrafted trophies for some of the local runs. His hobby became a small business and he continued designing & making awards for another 20 years. Charlie was a charter member of the San Antonio Road Runners, and founder of San Antonio's oldest continuous running event, the Fiesta Mission Run. An accomplished runner himself, he competed in countless 5 & 10K runs & completed 17 marathons by age 60, more often than not winning his age group. He slowed down a little in his later 60's & 70's, less running and working, more time traveling with Olga, visiting family, hiking & camping in State & National Parks, sightseeing Disneyworld, Mexico, Europe. Charles wrote: "Life goes on after 75, but now we can just relax, and watch, and help our children. Looking back I am very satisfied with my life. I think my life was governed by Divine Providence or just plain luck. Either way, I am thankful."
Family & friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, September 29th from 2-6 p.m., at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, 1700 S.E. Military Dr, San Antonio. Graveside service will be held the following day, at 1 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019