Charles E. Schmidt, age 81 and known to everyone as "Chuck", passed away October 1, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. He was born in Chickasha, OK on October 12, 1938. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.Chuck was preceded in death by his brother, James Schmidt; and son, Stephen Schmidt.He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Schmidt of San Antonio, sister Marjorie Underwood of Eucha, OK; daughters Carol Nichol of Austin, TX and Christin Newell (Grant) of Katy, TX; and step-sons Bradley Cole of Canyon Lake, TX and Jeffrey Cole of Lake City, FL. He is also survived by his two granddaughters, four step-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.After graduating from Chickasha High School in 1957, Chuck earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics from the University of Oklahoma in 1962. Shortly afterward, he began a distinguished Civil Service career at Tinker AFB, OK and retired in 2001 from the Air Intelligence Agency at Kelly AFB, TX where he was an Electronic Engineer developing systems for the U.S. Air Force. In addition, he served 20 combined years in both the Army and Air National Guard.

Chuck enjoyed square and round dancing, country music dancing, building personal computers, taking long neighborhood walks, and attending services at Trinity Baptist Church where he was a longtime member.Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home. The Graveside Service will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery (Shelter #1) with Military Honors.Condolences may beoffered atwww.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.