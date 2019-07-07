July 18, 1946 - July 3. 2019

Charles E. "Chuck" Swalla passed away peacefully on July 3. Chuck grew up in Iowa developing a love of the outdoors, especially fishing. After graduating from high school, Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Turner Joy during the Vietnam War. Chuck married Sue Lockhart in Lehigh, Iowa in 1968; they moved to Albert Lea, MN and he graduated from Lea College. His first job with Oscar Mayer took them to Madison, WI where their daughter was born. When the family moved to Texas Chuck began a 25-year career with H-E-B, retiring in 2002. Chuck enjoyed traveling; serving the Redland Heights HOA; woodworking; and fishing every chance he could. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Winona Swalla; sisters, Charlene Derrig and Sharon Crouse. He was loved deeply and will be missed by his cherished wife of nearly 51 years, Sue; his daughter, Jana and son-in-law, J.K. Baxter; his beloved grandchildren, Kendall and Will Baxter and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Porter Loring North Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Chuck's name to Alamo Heights United Methodist Church or to the Assistance League of San Antonio.

