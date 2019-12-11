|
|
Charles Edgar Delaney, passed away on 4 Dec 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on November 10, 1935, in Metz, West Virginia to Oakle Delaney and Georgia Orndoff. Charles served in the United States Air Force as a firefighter and air/sea rescue retiring after 20 years of service at Laughlin Air Force Base, Del Rio, Texas on March 31, 1973. He then served with the Fire Department at Laughlin Air Force Base until his civilian retirement. He, his wife Margie and their four children loved to travel and was a member for 35 years of Amistad Sams and Texas Military Retirees Club. Charles is preceded in passing by his wife, Margie Bruner Delaney; sons, Dennis and Douglas Delaney; brothers, Delbert, Arthur, Leo, and Jack. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Cottle and husband, James; daughter, Diana Hanley; daughter-in-law, Nati Delaney; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Delaney and sister, Rosalie Straight.
GRAVESIDE SERVICETUESDAY, DECEMBER 17, 201910:00 A.M.FT. SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY
