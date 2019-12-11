San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
Charles Edgar Delaney


1935 - 2019
Charles Edgar Delaney Obituary

Charles Edgar Delaney, passed away on 4 Dec 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on November 10, 1935, in Metz, West Virginia to Oakle Delaney and Georgia Orndoff. Charles served in the United States Air Force as a firefighter and air/sea rescue retiring after 20 years of service at Laughlin Air Force Base, Del Rio, Texas on March 31, 1973. He then served with the Fire Department at Laughlin Air Force Base until his civilian retirement. He, his wife Margie and their four children loved to travel and was a member for 35 years of Amistad Sams and Texas Military Retirees Club. Charles is preceded in passing by his wife, Margie Bruner Delaney; sons, Dennis and Douglas Delaney; brothers, Delbert, Arthur, Leo, and Jack. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Cottle and husband, James; daughter, Diana Hanley; daughter-in-law, Nati Delaney; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Delaney and sister, Rosalie Straight.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

TUESDAY,

DECEMBER 17, 2019

10:00 A.M.

FT. SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

Published in Express-News on Dec. 11, 2019
