|
|
March 25, 1935 - March 4, 2019
Dr. Charles Edward Deal, age 83, died March 4, 2019 at Northeast Baptist Hospital, San Antonio, Texas. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Bernice (Hodges); sisters Carene (Troy) Mallard, Betty (Bobby) Stringer and Helen (Carl) Scott of Statesboro, GA; and second wife Karen.
He is survived by his first wife, Velda Deal, San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Linda Gonzales (Robert) and son, Christopher Deal (Stephanie). Step-daughters, Tracy Presslly (Thomas) and Amy Scheiber (Bruce). Grand children: Hunter, Brayden and Chandler Deal; Jason (Ana) and Kevin Owens (Nora), and R.J. Gonzales; Catherine, Thomas and Katie. Great Grandchildren Mariella, Amy, Lincoln, Michael and Christopher. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Porter Loring North April 1, 2019 at noon and a private service with military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas. Flowers may be sent to Porter Loring North Mortuary, San Antonio, Texas. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to a in honor of Dr. Deal. Family and friends are invited to send condolences and sign the legacy online guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019