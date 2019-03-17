San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Interment
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Deal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Deal


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Edward Deal Obituary
March 25, 1935 - March 4, 2019
Dr. Charles Edward Deal, age 83, died March 4, 2019 at Northeast Baptist Hospital, San Antonio, Texas. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Bernice (Hodges); sisters Carene (Troy) Mallard, Betty (Bobby) Stringer and Helen (Carl) Scott of Statesboro, GA; and second wife Karen.
He is survived by his first wife, Velda Deal, San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Linda Gonzales (Robert) and son, Christopher Deal (Stephanie). Step-daughters, Tracy Presslly (Thomas) and Amy Scheiber (Bruce). Grand children: Hunter, Brayden and Chandler Deal; Jason (Ana) and Kevin Owens (Nora), and R.J. Gonzales; Catherine, Thomas and Katie. Great Grandchildren Mariella, Amy, Lincoln, Michael and Christopher. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Porter Loring North April 1, 2019 at noon and a private service with military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas. Flowers may be sent to Porter Loring North Mortuary, San Antonio, Texas. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to a in honor of Dr. Deal. Family and friends are invited to send condolences and sign the legacy online guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now