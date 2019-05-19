Services Porter Loring Mortuary 1101 McCullough San Antonio , TX 78212 (210) 495-8221 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Porter Loring McCullough 1101 McCullough Avenue San Antonio , TX View Map Service 3:30 PM Laurel Heights United Methodist Church 227 W. Woodlawn San Antoino , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Charles Ferguson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Edward "Chad" Ferguson

Charles Edward Ferguson IV, "Chad" passed away on May 16, 2019 after a fearless battle with colon cancer. Chad was blessed to be so fiercely loved by his friends and family, and he was surrounded by many of them in his final days. He died peacefully at the side of his devoted wife, Mary, with his favorite music playing in the background.



Chad was born on October 19, 1973 in San Antonio to Vicki and Charles Ferguson III. From the beginning, he was a force to be reckoned with. Chad got his first bike at age 3 and had the training wheels off the first day, riding like a pro. He loved things that went fast and always had a set of wheels ready to ride. His younger sister, Fara, fell victim to many of his clever pranks, but he was also a loyal big brother and watched over her his whole life.



He attended Churchill High School, where he was loved by all his classmates. He was on the Homecoming court three years, active in student council, a valued member as right tackle on the Chargers football team, and voted Most Congenial his senior year. After school, Chad could be found taking friends for a ride in his Blazer or eating what he deemed to be the best burger in San Antonio at Longhorn Café. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at the Medio Creek with his high school buddies, floating the Guadalupe River, going on ski trips, or just hanging out on the back porch. His friends from childhood remained his very best friends to the end.



He graduated from SMU with a BBA in finance and real estate finance, but he still longed to earn a degree from the school his father attended and achieved this by obtaining two master's degrees at Texas A&M University in real estate development and construction management.



After college, he interned for Jones Lang Lasalle in New York City and later worked for the firm in Dallas, learning the ropes of property management, space planning, and interior buildouts. After two years there, he was hired by Taylor Woodrow as director of construction at Steiner Ranch, a master-planned community in Austin located between Lake Austin and Lake Travis. He managed all of the road, utility, and amenity construction projects there, including the construction of the University of Texas Golf Club.



Chad met his "Mary B." while in grad school, and she instantly knew he was a challenge worth taking on. The two married on September 14, 2002, and together they built their first home in Steiner Ranch.



With experience under his belt, he and Mary moved to Houston in 2006 where he started his dream job working for his uncle Gary Ferguson at BPI Realty Services. Chad served as vice president of construction and development. In 2015, Chad was promoted to executive vice president and became a principal in the company. Chad oversaw the development of large shopping centers, including Summit Plaza, Katy Main Street, Beltway 8 Towne Center, Beltway 8 Business Park, and others. In 2011, Chad expanded BPI Realty's development activity to San Antonio and Austin.



Chad had many passions in life, including anything with wheels that went fast, cold iced tea, the Texas Hill Country, Concan, hunting, fishing, traveling, BBQ, and jamming to live music, most notably his favorite band: Widespread Panic. He never sat still and relished running any errands that required him driving somewhere.



Above all, Chad loved his two daughters, Leighton and Georgia. He couldn't believe his luck at getting to be their father, and more than anything he built, his greatest source of pride was his children.



Chad's family extended well beyond those related by blood. Once you met Chad, you were his buddy for life.



He was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Ferguson III, and his uncle Haskell Lynn Cook.



Chad is survived by his loving wife Mary Wier Ferguson, daughters Leighton Elizabeth and Georgia Katherine; mother Vicki Cook Ferguson; sister Fara Ferguson Carvalhinhos and husband Pete, nieces Katherine Paris and Emily Elizabeth Carvalhinhos; aunt Karen King and husband Walter; uncle Gary Ferguson and wife Shannah; uncle Alan Ferguson and wife Peg; uncle Larry Cook and wife Dellana; aunt Ginger Cook; great-aunt Edna Goodman; mother and father-in-law Linda and Dr. Leighton Wier; brothers-in-law Matt Wier and Brad Wier; and numerous cousins.



The family will hold a visitation in San Antonio at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 20th. A memorial service will be held in San Antonio on Tuesday, May 21st at 3:30 p.m. at Laurel Heights United Methodist Church at 227 W. Woodlawn Ave.



Pallbearers are Pete Carvalhinhos, Taylor Brown, Scott Gilbert, Graham Matthews, Lee Raney, Brad Wier, and Matt Wier.



In lieu of flowers, a fund has been established by his friends with Edward Jones for his daughters' education. Checks may be made to Educational Fund (designate Chad Ferguson on the memo line). Send to Chris Wilkes c/o Edward Jones Investments at 227 Water St., Suite 100, Milford, OH 45150.



