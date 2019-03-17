|
|
December 23, 1931 - March 8, 2019
Charles Edward (Chuck) Yenco was born on December 23, 1931 in Adah, Pennsylvania. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. After leaving the Air Force, Chuck moved to Cleveland, Ohio. He worked for Elwell-Parker for forty-eight years before retiring to Tucson, Arizona in 1996. He later moved to San Antonio, Texas in 2003 to be closer to family. Chuck enjoyed traveling, dancing-especially to Polka music, reading, gardening, home improvement projects, and spending time with his grandchildren. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings, and his three sons-Charles, Mark, and Bradford. He is survived by his wife June, two brothers-Larry and Jerry, children-Laura (Don) Petry, Adrienne (Robert) Bures, Allen (Maribeth) Appleby, and Aileen (Kevin) Holeman, thirteen grandchildren-Valerie, Zachary, Stephanie, Rebecca, Alyssa, Malena, Anthony, Preston, Leo, Anne, Ainsley, Alexandra, and Aidan.
After a long battle with Dementia, Chuck went peacefully to Heaven on March 8, 2019. The family would like to thank Autumn Leaves Memory Care and New Century Hospice for their loving care during the past year.
A 10 am Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St.Brigid Catholic Church on 3/21/19. Burial with honors at Ft.Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019