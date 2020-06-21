Charles Eugene Held passed through Heaven's gate on Sunday, June 14th, 2020 at the age of 93 with his loved ones by his side. Born in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee on May 17th, 1927 he graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1945. He enlisted in the Navy at the age of 18, and always the teller of long tales, told his grandchildren that his enlistment precipitated the end of the war in the Pacific. His 1951 graduation from Virginia Military Institute was followed by two years service in the Air Force at Fort Sam in San Antonio, Texas. He married Barbara Sneckner Held on December 24th, 1953. After graduating from University of Tennessee Dental School in 1957, he and Barbie returned to San Antonio where he was a pedodontist until his retirement. He then worked for NISD driving a bus for special needs children until retiring for a second time at the age of 80.

A man of steady conviction and quick wit, Charlie was a family man who relished in spending time with is ever-growing family. He knew how to live in the moment and was never in a hurry, a point punctuated by the "speeding" tickets he received for driving too slowly. One of his greatest joys was watching his 13 grandkids grow up and flourish. Whether it was letting them paint his toenails or dispensing advice about growing up in the depression, Papa, as he was affectionately known, was a joy to be around. You knew you had made it into his inner circle once you heard one of his five "go-to" stories at least three times. Charlie was a long time member of St. Francis of Assisi Church and was know for his devotion and childlike faith.

He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his parents, John Sebastian Held and Mary Esther Daniels Held, 7 older siblings and 1 younger sibling.

He is survived by his youngest sister, Evelyn Martin, his four children: son, David Held and wife Kris of San Antonio; daughters Cindy McCarley and husband Kirk of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Elizabeth Rogers and husband Don of Boerne, TX, Melissa McKinney and husband Robert of Boerne, TX, his grandchildren, Holly and husband Kendal Volz, Heidi and husband John McDonald, Hayley and husband Reid Ruggles and Hannah Held; Kyle McCarley and Megan and husband Lane Hanberry; Daniel and wife Ellie Rogers, James Rogers, David and wife Kayla Rogers and Catherine Rogers; Lauren and husband Mark Norris, Matthew and wife Baylee McKinney and Abby McKinney; and nine great grandchildren, Blair and Whit Volz, Lyla McDonald, Easton McCarley, Addie Hanberry, Sawyer Rogers and Ben Rogers, Ellie Settle and Corrie McKinney.

A private family service was held on Thursday, June 18th. For those wishing to make a donation, please go to lifesprecious.org to donate to Hill Country Pregnancy center.

'And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with Me that you also may be where I am.' John 14:3