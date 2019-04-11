|
November 4, 1935 - April 5, 2019
On Friday, April 5, 2019, C harles Wayne Gabehart of Natalia, loving husband and father of three sons, passed away at the age of 83 in San Antonio, Texas.
Wayne was born on November 4, 1935 in Alice, Texas to Wes and Alice Gabehart. He grew up in San Antonio and attended Thomas Jefferson High School where he met the love of his life in 9th grade, Gerry Guly, after asking to borrow a pencil which he never returned.
On August 19, 1955 they were married (63 years this past year) and raised three sons, Charles, Tom and Bill.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father Wes, his mother Alice, sister Joyce and eldest son Charles. He is survived by his wife Gerry, sons Tom and Bill, daughters-in-law Mary and Cheryl, granddaughters Kristen, Sarah and Caitlin, great-granddaughter Savannah, sister Doris Stahl and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, April 14th at Hurley Funeral Home in Devine at 3:00pm. Family and friends are all welcome.
In lieu of flowers the family asks of those who would like can make a charitable donation to Alzheimer's Texas at WWW.TXALZ.ORG or a in memory of Wayne.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 11, 2019