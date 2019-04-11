Home

POWERED BY

Services
HURLEY FUNERAL HOME - DEVINE
303 College Ave.
Devine, TX 78016
830-663-4445
For more information about
Charles Gabehart
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
HURLEY FUNERAL HOME - DEVINE
303 College Ave.
Devine, TX 78016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Gabehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Gabehart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Gabehart Obituary
November 4, 1935 - April 5, 2019
On Friday, April 5, 2019, C harles Wayne Gabehart of Natalia, loving husband and father of three sons, passed away at the age of 83 in San Antonio, Texas.

Wayne was born on November 4, 1935 in Alice, Texas to Wes and Alice Gabehart. He grew up in San Antonio and attended Thomas Jefferson High School where he met the love of his life in 9th grade, Gerry Guly, after asking to borrow a pencil which he never returned.
On August 19, 1955 they were married (63 years this past year) and raised three sons, Charles, Tom and Bill.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father Wes, his mother Alice, sister Joyce and eldest son Charles. He is survived by his wife Gerry, sons Tom and Bill, daughters-in-law Mary and Cheryl, granddaughters Kristen, Sarah and Caitlin, great-granddaughter Savannah, sister Doris Stahl and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.

A service to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, April 14th at Hurley Funeral Home in Devine at 3:00pm. Family and friends are all welcome.

In lieu of flowers the family asks of those who would like can make a charitable donation to Alzheimer's Texas at WWW.TXALZ.ORG or a in memory of Wayne.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HURLEY FUNERAL HOME - DEVINE
Download Now