Charles Gasper Monaco (affectionally known as Buddy) was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 30, 1938 to Frank Monaco, Sr. and Clara Zichichi Monaco. Surrounded by his loving family, Buddy passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on April 24, 2020 at his home in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School class of 1956. During his time at Jeff he accelerated in the R.O.T.C and earned the rank of major and was head of the Rifle team. He continued his love of the shooting sports throughout his life. After high school, he attended Trinity University and earned his B.S. degree in Homebuilding in 1961. He began his homebuilding career in Houston and by the age of 30 he had become president of the largest private homebuilding firm in Texas. The firm built more than 2,250 homes in one year. The company was so successful that it was acquired by the national corporation Lennar Homes. After his successful career, Buddy decided to retire from homebuilding at the age of 34. He went on to pursue a passion for studying and actively investing in stocks and gold market trends for the remainder of his life. Buddy, or Papa to his grandchildren, will always be remembered for his expounding knowledge and teachings of history, finance, music, literature, poetry, and especially the works of Shakespeare. Papa loved to sing to family and friends at all gatherings, mostly his favorite Italian songs and operas. He enjoyed learning about and collecting autos his entire life, and his passion for cars was endless. Highly respected, Buddy's advice was often sought, and he was known for being fair, honest, and above and beyond generous as a friend, father, grandfather, and husband. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 59 years Mariana Applewhite Monaco. Their son Michael Charles and wife Laura, son Vincenzo and daughter Isabella of Austin. Their daughter Michelle Monaco Andreola and husband Brock, her son Garrett and daughter Madeline of Dallas. Buddy is also survived by his siblings Frank Monaco, Jr. and Marylyn Monaco House and husband Randall. He had numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends especially his close first cousin, Frank Spizzirri. The family wishes to thank his gifted physicians. Dr. James Vosberg for years of extraordinary care and cardiologists Dr. Nandish Thukral and Dr. Paul Celio. Interment was at the mausoleum of Mission Burial Park North. Should you so desire, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Shriner's Burn Care Hospital for Children in Galveston Texas in his memory. You are invited to sign the Guestbook atwww.porterloring.comArrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.