Charles Guswin Koch was called home to his Heavenly Father on June 6, 2020.

He was born in San Antonio, Texas on April 8, 1944 and graduated from Highlands High School in San Antonio where he started dating his beloved wife Sarah (Sally) Frances Koch. He attended Texas Lutheran College and received a degree in business at the University of Houston.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents Guswin (Gus) Richard and Dessie Love Koch. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sally; two children of whom he was immensely proud Jennifer and husband, Jerome Pratt, Karl and wife, Stephanie, as well as five beloved granddaughters, Katie, Kristine, Becky, Kandace and Kendall. He is also survived by his brother James (Jim) and wife, Peggy as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Charles never met a stranger and was beloved by many, his hugs and kind words will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 10th from 6pm to 8pm at Sunset Memorial on Austin Hwy. The service will be held on Thursday June 11th 2020 at 10am Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church 308 Mt. Calvary Dr.

Memorials can be given to Mt. Calvary Lutheran San Antonio. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.