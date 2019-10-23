|
|
Charles (Chuck) H. Polgrean passed away on September 22, 2019, due to complications from cancer in San Antonio. He was born on February 16, 1946, in Brunswick, Georgia to Marion P. Polgrean and Edward Rush Polgrean. Chuck served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. His professional career started in Real Estate and continued as a Broker for several years. He was employed in other industries before beginning his work with independent contractors in railroad maintenance and safety. His work travels took him to Russia and India.
Chuck is survived by his long-time companion, Diane; brother, LeRoy Polgrean and wife, Sharon; nephews; his feline friends, "Little Charles" and "Ted" and many other friends. A special thank you to his doctors and the staff at Texas Oncology - Downtown for all the care and support during the last two years. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Oct. 23, 2019