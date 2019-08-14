|
October 20, 1935 - August 6, 2019
Charles Harold Olson was born on October 20, 1935 in Harvey, Illinois to Elmer Olson and Amelia (McKenzie) Olson. Charles grew up in Illinois and attended school there. He married his sweetheart, Judith Lee Campbell in June of 1958 and they celebrated sixty-one years of marriage this summer. Charles worked for Caterpillar in Illinois as a data processor. He moved from Illinois to San Antonio, TX where he worked in data records for the city of San Antonio. Upon retirement, he and Judith moved to Hollister.
Charles entered into rest on Tuesday, August 6 at his home in Hollister at the age of 83.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Elmer Jr. and Roy.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Olson of Hollister; children, Karma Jenkins and husband David Jenkins of Hollister, Kurt and Shelly Olson of Geneva, IL and Columbus, OH, Karen Olson of Yadkinville, NC and grandsons, Michael and Connor.
Cremation arrangements by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 14, 2019