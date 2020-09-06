1/1
CHARLES HARRY RANDALL
1934 - 2020
Charles Harry Randall of San Antonio was called by our Lord on August 29, 2020 at the age of 93.

Charles was born in Houston, Texas to Harry Etter and Thelma Hailey Randall. He attended Swannee Military Academy. Following graduation he enlisted in the US Navy in 1944.

While serving his country he was assigned to the US Destroyer Ingersoll in the Pacific Theater of WW II. After the war, he graduated from University of Texas with a degree in Architecture and began practice in Shreveport, LA where he met Jane Wilson whom became his beloved wife in 1955.

Charles and Jane moved their small family to San Antonio where they shared their passion for art, culture and travel with their only child, Dr. Charles W. Randall. He also enjoyed the University of Texas football and baseball with his son. Celebrations were often shared with family at the Waldorf -Astoria in New York, a tradition his parents started in the 1920's.

Charles was preceded in death by his only grandson, Fletcher W. Randall. He is survived by his wife Jane Randall, his son Dr. Charles W. Randall and his wife Christina Randall, granddaughter Elizabeth Randall and sister Ann R. Riddle as well as his nieces Terry, Becky, Peggy, Mary, Jane , and nephew Jon.

Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather will always be remembered for his honor, pride, and dignity, but especially as a kind and caring gentleman.

The family would like to thank the care and compassion of Dr. Alan Merin, Rev. Scott Kitayama, Nora Arredondo, Ada Vigil, and Yvonne Martinez.

There will be a private family service held at Christ Episcopal Church in San Antonio. Condolences can be made through Porter Loring website.

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 4, 2020
Charles and family,

We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your father. Rick has fond memories of him.
He was a very nice man and I know he will be missed by many.
Please know we are thinking of you during this time.

Suzanne and Rick C.
suzanne Cavender
Friend
