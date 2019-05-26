|
May 24, 2019
Charles Hasting Forrest passed away peacefully at home at the age of 72. He graduated high school from Central Catholic in 1965 and from St. Mary's in 1969 receiving a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Field Artillery.
After tours in Vietnam and Germany, he left the army to begin 40 years of Civil Service as a Personnelist. He held positions with the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Marshall's Service, the U.S. Army, and the Office of Personnel Management. These positions required him to travel all over the world, retiring in 2012.
Mr. Forrest is survived by Clarice, his wife of 49 years, and his daughter Carol.
Not believing in funerals, grave plots, or wakes; Mr. Forrest will be cremated and his ashes scattered. Anyone wishing to recognize or honor his passing is asked to donate to the .
He will be missed.
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019