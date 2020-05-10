CHARLES HERRERA
1930 - 2020
Charles Herrera was born April 18, 1930 in Ft Worth, TX. He passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 90.He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Febe (Ortega) Herrera; parents Roman and Jovita Herrera; siblings Guadalupe, Catalina, Jessie, Elvira, Ruben, Ruben J, Luis and Fidel. He is survived by his sons, Carlos David Herrera and Victor (Mary) Herrera. Grandchildren, Laura (Michael) Gonzales, Stephen Charles (Vanessa) Herrera, Karen (Dane) Young. Great grandchildren, Ryan, Nikki, Thomas, Elliana and Rylan Gonzales, Caroline and Stephen Charles Herrera. Charles grew up in Waco and at the age of 10 moved to Ft Worth to live with his uncle Carlos Garcia and later supported his grandmother Tomasita Jurardo. He worked for Texas Steel while attending high school. Charles soon met the love of his life, Febe Ortega in 1947 while attending Trimble Tech High school in Ft Worth. Charles served in the Texas Army National Guard during this time from 1948-1950. Charles and Febe married on September 3, 1950 in San Antonio. Upon marriage, they moved to Ft. Worth where they had their first child Carlos David. They moved to San Antonio in 1952 and had their second child Victor. Charles worked for several printing companies on printers' row and for the San Antonio Light Newspaper from 1968-1981. He started his own successful business Chuck's Rent-A-Clunker in 1978. He ran his business for 20 years until 1998. Charles was a jack of all trades as a carpenter, welder, and auto mechanic. In his 40s he decided to give college a try and became a student at SACC and later UTSA and received his bachelor's degree in political science in 1978. Charles was a caring, giving person who worked hard and always tried to please others. As a father he was a great role model to his sons. He never met a stranger and loved to tell jokes and had an infectious hearty chuckle. He loved to travel and take on new hobbies. He played the guitar, piano and loved to "roll the bones." He was a devoted Spurs, Cowboys and Astros fan. He will be dearly missed by all.SERVICESA Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home.The Chapel Service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 12:00pm at Brookehill Funeral Chapel.Interment will follow at San Jose Burial Park.For personal acknowledgment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.Arrangements are with Brookehill Funeral Home.


Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.
