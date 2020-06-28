Bro. Charles Hugh Charlson died on June 25, 2020 at the Marianist Residence of St. Mary's University. He was 86 years of age and lived Marianist religious life for 68 years. He was born in Hannibal, MO and grew up in Monroe City, MO. As a member of Holy Rosary Parish there, he attended grade school and high school. He joined the Marianists after graduating from high school. He is proceeded in death by his parents Benjamin Charlson and Loretta Lee (Mudd) Charlson. His brothers, Edward of Myrtle Beach, and Joseph of Houston, and sister, Mary Ann Payne of Monroe City survive him. After completing a Bachelor's degree in History at St. Mary's University, he began his long teaching career at Marianist high schools across the US. He served at Marianist schools in Victoria, TX. St. Louis, MO, Chicago, IL, Milwaukee, WI, San Antonio, TX, Omaha, NB, Wailuku, HI, Ft. Worth, TX, and Hollywood, FL. Bro. Hugh completed a Master's degree in History from St. Louis University in the midst of these years of educational service.

Due to the coronavirus, there will be private Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial at the Marianist Residence.

A public Memorial Service will be in the future when possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Marianist Mission, 4435 E. Patterson Road, Dayton, OH 45430.