|
|
April 9, 2019
On Tuesday, April 9th surrounded by friends and family at his beloved beach house in Port Aransas, Charlie set his sails full course into the sunset on his next adventure. Kind, loving, generous, and a bull in a china shop, "Big Daddy" will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Charlie Conner was born in Jennings, Louisiana, later settling in Texas where he established C. J. Conner & Associates, Inc., currently known as Conner-Legrand, Inc., specializing in the sale of architectural roofing products dealing with architects, contractors, and roofing companies from his San Antonio and Dallas offices. Most recently Charlie gave his time and talent to the Alamo Colleges District serving on the Board of Trustees as a Board Chair as well as Chairman of the Audit, Budget and Finance Committee. During his service, the Board saw a $450 million bond issue approved funding construction of Northeast Lakeview College as well as Westside Education and Training Center. His contributions to the Alamo Colleges District will leave a lasting legacy.
Charlie enjoyed traveling with the love of his life, Bonnie, from Tahiti to Istanbul and many locations in between, including many sailing adventures in the BVI's with friends. Their trips to Europe always began or ended at his favorite café in Paris, Café Le Nemours. In addition, he loved our Texas beaches and cruising Port A with his beach buddy, Bob Lehman, in his bright red beach buggy. Charlie was a proud member of the exclusive Crime Fighters Club. You know who you are! With monthly luncheons at The Petroleum Club where all matters regarding solving the world's problems are considered usually with the assistance of a beverage or two! He loved this group dearly.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Bonnie Conner. They celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on April 8th. Son, Charles J Conner, III and wife Sue; son, John C Conner and wife, Carol; daughter Carol Conner Bradshaw and husband, Shawn; son, Chris White and wife, Deanna; son, Richard White and wife, Debbie; daughter Debbie Forestello and husband, Jim. Brother, Edward Conner and wife Linda. Grandchildren Joshua Conner, Kaitlin Conner, Jonathan Conner, Jessica Conner, Sidney Conner, Derek Bradshaw, Natalie Brannon, Elizabeth Watkins, Brandon White, Cassie O'Malley, Garrett White, Nicole Forestello, Jordan Forestello, Austin Forestello, and Chase Forestello as well as several nephews and great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Charlie will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm at the Japanese Tea Garden and Jingu House.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Alamo Colleges Foundation.
Information can be found at www.alamo.edu/foundation.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019