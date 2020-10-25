Born April 5, 1948 and went to be with our Lord on October 22, 2020. Jerry is survived by his soul mate and wife of 50 years, Nancy Nowlin Kerr; his daughters for whom there are no words to describe how much he loved, Lara Kerr Prevost and Mary Kerr Rudy; Lara's beloved, Casey Gardner Tennison and grandchildren Henry Clay Prevost and Grace Caroline Prevost; Mary's husband, Douglas Alan Rudy and grandchildren, Charlie Madison Rudy and Louisa Lane Rudy; Nancy's brother, Judge James R. Nowlin and their nephew Brian William Nowlin, his wife Amy and their children, Timothy and Elsie. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary and W.O. Kerr.

Jerry and Nancy met in Port Aransas, Texas at a First Presbyterian Church Retreat in 1963. Their bond never wavered even through West Point and Wellesley as he penned in the beautiful love letter he sent to Nancy after completing his first year at West Point. Nancy and Jerry were married just after their college graduation in June of 1970 at First Presbyterian Church in San Antonio.

After marriage, they would stroll that same beach where they met in Port A and talk of having a cabin one day in the Texas Hill Country. They eventually found that most special of places, in a stunning valley they call Heartland.Through the years, both Nancy and Jerry have worked joyfully on the 48-acre haven they lovingly created for family, friends, native plants and birds. Heartland and their beautiful girls became their most treasured joy. Jerry was a military man from childhood, loving to play soldier and defeat the enemy in each battle. He attended San Antonio Academy where he made lifelong friends and was president of his eighth-grade class. He went on to graduate from TMI in 1966, again, as President of his class where he was awarded not one, but two nominations to attend West Point.

After graduation from West Point in 1970 he served with the 1st Battalion, 76th Field Artillery in Kitzingen, Germany where Lara was born and later with the 2nd Battalion, 19th Field Artillery at Fort Hood, Texas where Mary was born. After active duty Jerry served in the Army Reserves for more than twenty years primarily with the 4164th Army Reserve Forces School where more lifelong friendships were formed. His first professional position after Fort Hood was teaching at San Antonio Academy which he loved. After SAA, he worked at Southwest Research Institute and later supported the US Air Force as a systems engineer managing a diverse range of projects including aeromedical evacuation equipment, chemical defense, aircrew life support equipment, development of chemical defense and satellite ground station crypto devices. His coworkers and younger officers looked up to Jerry, giving him the opportunity to mentor and guide them with his wisdom and great wit! Those moments often were the beginning of deep-rooted friendships that have lasted decades...... and included a bit of good Scotch. Those of us who experienced Jerry will never ever forget him.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the Kerr family would welcome a donation in Jerry's memory to www.Snipsa.org because of his great love for man's best friend!

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with