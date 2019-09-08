|
|
July 7, 1938 - August 18, 2019
Dr. Charles Kemble died August 18 at the age of 81. He was born July 7, 1938 in San Antonio to Cecil and Doris Kemble. He had one sister, Mary Lou. He and Peggy (Simmons) married on June 5, 1959. They had one son. Charles is survived by wife Peggy, son Kenneth and wife Donetia, nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and granddaughter Sarah.
Charles pastored several San Antonio area churches, including First Baptist of Universal City, Northwest Hills Baptist and Kendalia Community Church. He started the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in San Antonio and was inducted into the Hall of Champions in 2008. He was Chaplain for the San Antonio Riders football team. He was founder of Workplace Ministries and was Chaplain for Bexar County Courthouse. He was Councilman for Universal City and Mayor Pro-Tem. He said the opening prayer at the State Capitol in Austin on three occasions.
He was a friend to the San Antonio Symphony. He was instrumental in bringing Wayland Baptist University to San Antonio.
Memorial service to be held at First Baptist of Universal City, 1401 Pat Booker Road, September 12 at 10:30am.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019