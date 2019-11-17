|
Join us to celebrate the life of Charles Kendall "Ken" Harrell. Ken Harrell, age 67, passed away on Thursday November 7th, 2019 in San Antonio, TX from a sudden heart attack. He was born on Wednesday November 5th, 1952 to Elaine and Farris O. Harrell in La Marque, Texas. He was preceded in death by his loving parents. He is survived by Mary Helen Gonzalez, former wife and mother to his only child, Brittany Layne Harrell. Ken is also survived by his only sibling, Donna Harrell.
Ken Harrell loved to learn. He received his Bachelor of Science in Education from Southwest Texas State University in May of 1975 and graduated with honors. With this degree, he obtained a teaching certificate issued by the state of Texas. Ken went on to pursue a law degree and obtained his Doctorate of Jurisprudence from the University of Houston in May of 1978. For several years – even during law school– he worked with the law firm Fulbright & Jaworski. Ken practiced law in the state of Texas since 1978 and specialized in civil law. In late 1979, he then moved to San Antonio, Texas and continued practicing personal injury law. Some of his most remarkable career accomplishments include licenses as counsel to the United States District Court and the United States Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit, and the Supreme Court of the United States of America. Also notable, Ken became a certified mediator in May of 1994. Later that year, in September, he became a father - which to Ken - was the most noteworthy of his accomplishments.
Aside from spending time with Brittany, Ken loved listening to sports radio stations, watching football (both NFL and NCAAF), fishing, reading novels, being outside, and re-watching movies he enjoyed. When he owned his own boat, he could be found on the weekends out on the water, fishing, and, most likely, drinking cold beer. Ken was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, and collected sports memorabilia of all kinds throughout his years.
Ken Harrell truly was a simple man. He marched to the beat of his own drum and had the confidence of a tiger. More often than not he could be found wearing a suit from Brooks
Brothers, but this devoted father was not always serious. Ken always joked around with loved ones and enjoyed making others laugh. This loyal son, brother, father, and man will be missed by many, but left this world knowing he was loved.
CELEBRATION OF LIFETUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 20196:00 P.M.PORTER LORING CHAPEL GRAVESIDE SERVICEWEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 20192:00 P.M.CITY CEMETERY1447 CEMETERY RD.HALLETTSVILLE, TEXAS 77964
